Kabak sets out his stall with Liverpool yet to decide on defender’s future

Ozan Kabak has made clear where he wants to be playing his football next season as his loan spell with Liverpool nears an end.

Kabak joined the Reds in January to provide some much needed defensive cover. With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip unavailable, the Turk was drafted in to to bolster Jurgen Klopp’s options at the back. The 21-year-old made the move from Germany, where he had been playing for Schalke.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Although his switch to Anfield was a loan deal, an option to buy was also included. It is understood Liverpool can purchase Kabak permanently for £18million.

No decision on whether they will keep him has been made as of yet. What coaching staff made of Kabak in his 13 appearances could be decisive. Although, some stories have suggested that the Merseyside outfit will pass up on the chance to retain him.

But Kabak has revealed he is keen to remain where he is, telling the Times (via Liverpool Echo): “It’s Liverpool. Of course I want to stay.

“These five months have been very valuable for my career, my personality. I have met with very good people, very good footballers.

“I have worked with a manager like Jurgen. Now I have a lot of experience with these stars. I would say they are stars. There are a lot of stars on our team. Even to train with them makes you better.

“You progress with your game even in training. Yes, these five months have been very good for me, I think, regardless of whether I stay or not.”

Klopp could turn to former signing

Should Kabak return to Schalke, Liverpool are expected to move for another central defender.

RB Leipzig’s Ibrahima Konate continues to be strongly linked. In fact, it has even been suggested that the deal is as good as done.

But other reports have stated that a swoop for Konate could be halted amid confusion over the true figure of his release clause.

Therefore, the Reds could be forced to look at other options. And Matthias Ginter, of Borussia Monchengladbach, may be one of them.

Ginter has previously worked with Klopp during the manager’s final year in charge at Borussia Dortmund.

And a reunion could be on the cards, with the 27-year-old potentially available this summer. His contract will expire in 2022, meaning if ‘Gladbach can’t convince him to renew, they could sell in the months ahead.

Liverpool are aware of his situation, and have reportedly already made contact with the Bundesliga side to register their interest. Tottenham are also thought to be eyeing up the 37-time Germany international.

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp is hoping Liverpool will avoid any final day drama as they look to secure their top four spot.