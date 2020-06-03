Manchester United have been told they will have to break the bank to sign Kai Havertz after Bayer Leverkusen’s assistant coach compared him to one of football’s most widely-acclaimed stars.

Havertz has been on the radar of a number of top clubs in Europe for some time but with the Bundesliga the only major league on the continent to have restarted, all eyes are on the German top flight.

Indeed, Havertz has not disappointed since play got back under in the Bundesliga, having scored four times in five outings to take his tally to 15 goals in 37 games this term.

As a result, a report on Monday claimed United were willing to do what it takes to bring Havertz to Old Trafford this summer, with an opening bid of £50m being reported in Paper Talk.

However, Leverkusen assistant coach Marcel Daum has likened Havertz to France legend Zinedine Zidane – widely regarded as one of the best players of all time – and has warned suitors, including United, that any deal for the 20-year-old would have to be on another level.

“Everyone is asking about Kai Havertz. If you see him play it tells you everything,” the Leverkusen assistant told talkSPORT.

“For me, he has the elegance of Zidane. If you see his movement, he’s very elegant, he’s always calm, he has great passing ability.

“What a lot of people don’t see, because we watch him every day, is that he’s pretty fast. That’s a big bonus.

“He’s a great player; he’s scoring goals, he’s great in the air and he’s pretty fast.

“It’s up to him how far he can go. I can’t say he will be the best German player ever, but he has the talent and there are no limits. He’s displaying signs of Zidane.”

Havertz himself has addressed speculation he could be set to move on this summer and appears open to the idea of a switch to the Premier League.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is known to have long admired Havertz, but the Red Devils’ moneyman has been warned, much like all the player’s other suitors, that while he could be on the move, it will take an astronomical fee to convince Bayer to sell.

“The situation with coronavirus is so strange and so complicated that it’s still open that he will leave us,” Daum added.

“I don’t know what will happen, but at Bayer he has the right place to develop his strengths and improve.

“The only thing I know is that Bayer won’t sell him for a cheap fee.”

Pundit reckons Havertz will be hard to sign

One man who reckons Havertz looks more likely to stay at the BayArena for now is transfer expert Gabriel Marcotti, who strongly believes Europe’s top clubs will find it hard to recruit their top targets this summer.

Asked specifically about the prospects of Havertz moving to Old Trafford, Marcotti told ESPN: “Talking to agents, you get the sense that a lot of clubs who have a prized asset they’re willing to sell – whether it’s Kai Havertz or Jadon Sancho – those guys are saying ‘well, let’s not sell him this summer because quite frankly it’s a buyer’s market out there.

“Very few teams actually have the cash.

“They might hold onto him for a season, then a year from now when the market hopefully has picked up, they’ll see where they are.”

Another big-name player linked with United has been Saul Niguez, but his much-anticipated announcement on a “new club” proved a massive damp squib – just as Guillem Balague expected.