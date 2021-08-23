Liverpool youngster Kaide Gordon is understood to have impressed Jurgen Klopp sufficiently enough to be rewarded with a senior debut which could come as early as next month.

Winger Gordon is only 16, but he is in line to follow Harvey Elliott’s path into the first team after featuring in the first-team squad in pre-season.

The right-sided attacker got a 30-minute run-out against FC Wacker Innsbruck and caught the eye against Mainz in pre-season.

He is a player Liverpool hold in high regard and why they agreed to pay as much as £3m for him after he arrived from Derby in January.

Derby-born Gordon played in behind-closed-doors first-team game against Aston Villa earlier this month.

Gordon scored in the match after being given the green light to feature despite the U18s and U23s having fixtures.

And now The Athletic’s James Pearce has claimed on Twitter that he has been “pencilled in” for minutes in the FA Cup and League Cup this campaign.

The Reds will enter the League Cup at the third-round stage which will take place on the week commencing September 20. The FA Cup third round is to be held on the weekend of January 8/9.

The League Cup is where Elliott made his debut for the Reds back in 2019. He starred in the 2-0 victory at MK Dons when he was 16 years, five months and 21 days old.

Elliott spent last season on loan at Blackburn and this term Jurgen Klopp has promised he will be integrated into his squad.

In fact he made his first Premier League start against Burnley at the weekend and impressed in the 2-0 win.

Gordon ‘plan’

According to the Times’ Paul Joyce, the emergence of Elliott is “one of the reasons” why Liverpool were prepared to sanction Xherdan Shaqiri’s sale.

As for Gordon, he has been primed to follow a similar pathway.

Liverpool favourites to land Erling Haaland in 2022 Liverpool could be in pole-position to striker Erling Haaland in the summer, according to Borussia Dortmund legend Michael Rummenigge, who claims the Norwegian is keen to make a move to the Premier League next season.

“There is obviously a plan for him,” U23s manager Barry Lewtas explained recently, as per the Liverpool Echo.

“In terms of him being young, it is hard when lads break in [to the senior team] and people get excited, and rightly so.

“But he is a young boy at the moment. He came and watched the U18s yesterday and he pops backwards and forwards.

“That is the beauty of being in the same building; the plan is really clear, and staff are working together. It is an exciting time for him and let’s see where it goes.”

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp talks Liverpool future: ‘Nobody should call me in 2024’