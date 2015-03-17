Kalou has dismissed accusations that, while filming a short clip to be used on television, he used a hammer and chisel to damage the memorial.

Kalou, who plays in the city for Hertha, is pictured allegedly “chipping parts off the Berlin wall to keep as a memento” – an image which has caused controversy in Germany.

A video has also appeared online which shows lumps missing from the wall but Ivory Coast international Kalou is adamant the alleged damage has nothing to do with him.

A German television station first made the claims against Kalou, which were later repeated in a newspaper. Kalou has since said he is taking legal action against both media outlets.

Kalou, who was at Chelsea from 2006 to 2012, said on Twitter: “There is absolutely no truth to this story. The club’s lawyers have contacted German paper Berliner Kurier”

However, Berliner Kurier is standing by its story and has published a picture it claims shows Kalou chipping lumps from the concrete wall.