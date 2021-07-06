Kalvin Phillips’ agent relays transfer news all Leeds fans wanted to hear

Kalvin Phillips has “no desire” to leave Leeds for Liverpool or Tottenham, according to the England star’s agent.

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has seen his stock rise after becoming one of Gareth Southgate’s go to men at Euro 2020.

His journey to the international stage has capped a superb two years for Phillips. He helped Leeds to promotion in 2019/20. Then starred for the Whites as Leeds established themselves with a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Phillips has started all five of England’s games at Euro 2020 and looks assured of a place in the side to face Denmark in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

The Daily Mirror reported Tottenham and Liverpool were watching Phillips in October.

While, Real Madrid were supposed to be keeping a close eye on him after his bow at Euro 2020.

And increased interest in the player will undoubtedly have been sparked with his displays at Wembley and in Rome. That’s a fact acknowledged by his agent Kevin Sharp. However, Sharp insists the ‘Yorkshire Pirlo’ has no plans on leaving his beloved Leeds.

Sharp told i: “Before Kalvin signed his last contract, we had good interest so we sat down and explored all the pros and cons.

“His desire was never to leave, it was to be rewarded and stay and play for the team he supported as a kid.

“Within the contract he signed in September 2019, we included provisions within it for if Leeds reached the Premier League, so it’s all set up for the top flight.

“We knew it was a bit of a gamble, but we knew Leeds would get there under [Marcelo] Bielsa and obviously they did.

Agent invites new Phillips contract offer

“There may be clubs who are actually looking at Kalvin now because the more successful you are – playing for England in big tournaments – naturally breeds interest.

“But Kalvin is happy at Leeds and has no desire to move whatsoever. It’s more a case of ‘carry on what you’re doing for club and country’.”

Leeds-born Phillips is under contract at Elland Road until June 2024.

But Leeds transfer chief Victor Orta might be forgiven for reviewing the terms of Phillips deal, not that Sharp sees it as a pressing matter.

Sharp added: “It’s not something we’re banging on the door to make happen because it’s about Kalvin playing and enjoying his football.

“But if Leeds want to improve that and protect their assets, for sure we’d be interested in sitting down with them. His value will increase and long may that continue.”