Kalvin Phillips release clause touted which would spring perfect Leeds sale

One pundit has told Leeds United the sort of release clause they should be inserting into a prospective new contract for Kalvin Phillips.

A boyhood Whites fan, the 25-year-old has been in the Leeds ranks since he was a youngster. Furthermore, he has been in the first team since his debut in April 2015. However, he has enjoyed an even more astronomical rise since.

Following a successful debut Premier League season, Phillips starred for England at Euro 2020, his first tournament with the senior national team.

He has already cemented his Leeds role and looks to be doing so with his country. Still, his current contract – signed in 2019 – arguably does not truly reflect his added value since then.

As such, TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month that Leeds are looking to tie Phillips to a lucrative new deal.

Amid the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool monitoring his situation, though, Gabriel Agbonlahor has predicted that Phillips’ agent will want to make a release clause a feature of his new contract.

Speaking to Football Insider, the pundit predicted that around £60million would do the trick for all parties involved in the situation.

“He’s going to have aspirations of playing at the top,” Agbonlahor said. “I’m sure his agent will say ‘We’ll sign a new contract with a release clause’.

“Then Leeds will get the right sort of money that they deserve. He doesn’t seem like the sort of player who would want to leave Leeds for a small fee because he’s got a year left.

“I’m sure within the next two seasons he’ll get that move.”

Leeds not giving up on Noa Lang Leeds still remain interested in attacker Noa Lang, as Kalvin Phillips touted to join Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Some of England’s other stars have either moved – or had links with moves – for big-money fees of late.

Jack Grealish moved from Aston Villa to Manchester City for £100million. However, City did not want to meet Tottenham’s reported £125million valuation of Harry Kane.

Meanwhile, West Ham boss David Moyes has said that he would demand over £100million for Declan Rice if it was up to him.

Kalvin Phillips should have £60m Leeds clause

“Defensive midfielders are not worth £100million. Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice are not worth £100million,” Agbonlahor added.

“Jack Grealish is worth that because he’s a superstar, a game-changer, a game-winner. They’re the sort of players that cost that much.

“Someone like Phillips, I would say is worth around £60million or £70million, so the release clause would be around £60m.”

Phillips has played in four of five Premier League games this season and his current deal runs out in 2024.