Kalvin Phillps goes against Guardiola with Man City exit plan as Newcastle battle Champions League giants for deal

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has admitted for the first time that he is ready to quit the Etihad Stadium in January after failing to impress Pep Guardiola and finally realising his England future could be on the line.

The 27-year-old continues to be selected by England manager Gareth Southgate despite a lack of game-time at club level, though his performance during Tuesday’s impressive 3-1 win over Italy certainly divided opinion. Indeed, Phillips was arguably fortunate not to be sent off, having been booked for one bad challenge early on and mistiming two more that were lucky to escape further action.

After the match, the Manchester City man earned praise from the Channel 4 pundits, with Phillips’ performance described as “high-level” by Joe Cole and “amazing” by Jill Scott.

However, they did suggest that Phillips would certainly benefit from more regular football with the player limited to just 70 minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

With the January window opening for business in just 75 days, a crucial junction in Phillips’ career is now looming. And he knows that, while his place in the England squad does appear secure, he needs regular game-time to sharpen up his act and get his career back on track after a long period of inactivity at Manchester City.

That said, and despite his lack of action, Pep Guardiola has always made clear his wish to retain Phillips’ services.

However, with Mateo Kovacic, Rodri, John Stones – when used in midfield – and Rico Lewis all blocking his path into the side, Phillips has conceded for the first time that he may well have to leave the Etihad.

Kalvin Phillips hints at Man City exit

Asked if he needs to depart City in the winter window, Phillips admitted for the first time that his head could be turned.

“I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend. I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months,” he commented.

He later added: “He [Gareth Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That’s what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.”

Phillips also admits he was ‘fortunate’ not to be sent for an early bath during the Wembley clash and admits his lack of game time at City is concerning him.

“I want to play football and want to play as much as possible. Over the last year and a half I haven’t been able to do that due to injuries and [other factors].

“It’s something I am going to have to think about. Hopefully my chance does come but if it doesn’t then I will have to make other decisions as well.”

Per reports, Newcastle are strongly considering a January approach for Phillips, who cost £42m from Leeds in summer 2022.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is reportedly keen to bring in the England man to boost his midfield, who could soon be shorn of the services of Sandro Tonali over allegations he has been embroiled in a betting scandal.

However, Howe will not have a clear run to Philllips with reports claiming Bayern Munich are also on his trail. Thomas Tuchel’s side are keen to bring in a new defensive midfielder in January and could make a fresh approach for Joao Palhinha, who they tried to sign in the summer.

Should a fresh approach for the Fulham man be rejected, then Phillips is emerging as the Bundesliga champions’ Plan B option.

