Strikers dominate as PL announces Player of the Month nominees

The Premier League have announced the full list of nominees for the September Player of the Month award.

The list is loaded with strikers as Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Romelu Lukaku and Alvaro Morata all nominated for the award. Meanwhile, no players from Arsenal or Liverpool made the cut.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles, Brighton’s Pascal Gross and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne complete the list, with De Bruyne surely the favourite to take the award.

Kane would seem the Belgian’s obvious rival for the award, having scored six league goals in the month, more than any other player.

Lukaku has also been in fine goalscoring form, scoring in everyone of United’s league fixtures in the month.

Aguero scored five times in September and provided three assists, but missed the game at Chelsea on the final day of the month.

Gross played a part in every Brighton goal in the month, scoring twice and assisting two more goals. Lascelles scored two match winners for Newcastle and was rumoured to be close to an England call-up.