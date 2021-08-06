Kane appeals to Tottenham fans after revealing next step in Man City saga

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane has refuted claims he refused to attend pre-season training, and outlined his next step amid continued speculation over a record-breaking transfer to Man City.

Man City smashed the British transfer record when prising Aston Villa favourite Jack Grealish away for £100m. Records are made to be broken, however, and if Pep Guardiola’s side get their way, the current mark won’t stand for long.

The Premier League champions are widely reported to be prepared to fork out another nine-figure sum to land Kane.

Amid the swirling speculation, Kane was notably absent from training sessions throughout the week.

The 28-year-old was expected to return to the club’s Enfield training base on Monday for a Covid-19 test and other pre-season checks after a three-week break following England’s European Championship exertions.

But he did not show up and on Tuesday it was revealed that he was still on holiday in the Bahamas.

Kane’s camp revealed that he would be due back at the club later this week and said that the issue had been blown out of proportion.

Transfer Chatter - Messi race begins, Arsenal plotting double swoop and Manchester United's bleak Trippier hopes The breaking news on Thursday evening ignited the beginning of the race for free agent Lionel Messi, Arsenal are preparing a double swoop from Yorkshire and Manchester United have bleak hopes of signing Kieran Trippier this transfer window, all in today's transfer chatter.

Now, taking to Twitter to give his perspective, Kane has refuted the claims that he refused to train. Furthermore, he appealed to Tottenham fans for understanding after insisting he has been “hurt” by questions over his professionalism.

He tweeted: “It’s almost ten years since I made my Spurs debut. For every one of those years, you – the fans – have shown me total support and love.

“That’s why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism.

“While I won’t go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned.”

“I wouldn’t do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club. This has always been the case as it is today. Harry.”

Carragher warns of Gerrard parallel in Kane saga

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher has insisted that Kane must not ruin his reputation by going about his Manchester City transfer in his current fashion.

Writing in his column for the Telegraph, Carragher noted that he has experienced a similar situation with Steven Gerrard before. The Liverpool legend almost left for Chelsea in 2005 for a better chance at winning the Premier League.

“I have no problem with him wanting to go to City,” the pundit said. “But it’s the way he’s going about trying to get that transfer by not turning up to training… that is worrying.

“My message to Harry would the same as it was to Stevie: don’t ruin your reputation for this – always think about your name and standing in the game.

“For me, that is as important as any trophy Harry could win.”

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has said that he will deal with the situation “internally”.

READ MORE: Euro Paper Talk: Tottenham on ‘front row’ to sign €60m Serie A striker