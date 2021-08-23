Nuno Espirito Santo could raid his former club Wolves after Tottenham were confirmed to be ‘preparing’ a bid for a thrilling attacker.

Tottenham have begun the season in style after notching successive 1-0 victories to start the campaign. They have had to make do without club captain Harry Kane in large part. Amid persistent links with Man City, Kane featured only briefly in a cameo versus Wolves on Sunday.

Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy is understood to be firm in his desire to retain Kane. But should Man City lodge an anticipated improved offer, Spurs’ resolve will be tested.

In Kane’s absence, Nuno has operated with three quick forwards and hoped to catch teams on the counter. And per trusted source Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham are ‘preparing a bid’ for a Wolves attacker that would fit that bill to a tee.

Romano tweeted Spurs are readingy an offer for speedy winger, Adama Traore.

The 25-year-old was impossible to contain as the two clubs clashed at the weekend. His lack of end product reared its ugly head once again, however, most notably when spurning a glorious opportunity when one-v-one with Hugo Lloris.

Nevertheless, adding Traore to the ranks that already contain Steven Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Son Heung-min and Bryan Gil would be a daunting prospect for most Premier League defences.

Romano noted that ‘direct talks are ongoing with all parties involved’. That would suggest representatives from both clubs are in communication.

Traore has previously been linked with Liverpool and Leeds and is valued around the £40m mark. Wolves were previously stated to be open to the Spaniard’s sale – providing their valuation was met.

Bidding for Traore could indicate Tottenham are opening up to the idea of losing Kane.

Aston Villa similarly splashed the cash on the likes of Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey before Jack Grealish departed. Traore would bolster the wide berths with Son potentially assuming the central role permanently.

Conversely, a move for Fiorentina hitman Dusan Vlahovic has regularly been touted.

Acquiring Traore could spark a chain reaction of transfers with a Valencia winger a ready-made Traore replacement.

PSV Eindhoven’s Noni Madueke is another Tottenham target, though Romano reiterated the Dutch side aren’t receptive to a sale.

Tottenham target passes medical

Meanwhile, Tottenham are close to signing Pape Matar Sarr after the Metz midfielder passed a medical over the weekend, according to reports.

According to RMC Sport, talks were ongoing on Friday between Tottenham, Metz and Sarr over the player’s transfer. Sky Sports then claimed that Spurs were close to a deal to sign Sarr after beating off bids from four other clubs.

Spurs though look to have the deal nailed down. That will then see the 18-year-old loaned back to the Ligue 1 side.

Football Insider now claim that the youngster has ‘completed a medical in France over the weekend and has agreed the terms of a six-year contract’.

That comes after Spurs ‘had a bid worth more than £10m, including add-ons accepted by Metz’ for Sarr. Metz want the midfielder back for this season though and Spurs will sanction that request.

