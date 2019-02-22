Kane quandary for Tottenham; defender laid low by illness
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will decide whether to use Harry Kane at Burnley, but another Spurs star could be missing.
The England captain has returned to training after a seven-game absence for Spurs with an ankle injury.
Dele Alli (hamstring) remains injured but is nearing a return, while Danny Rose will be assessed as he has been laid low with illness.
Should Rose be sidelined then Jan Vertonghen may fill in again at left-back or left wing-back, depending on Pochettino’s chosen formation, after excelling in the win over Borussia Dortmund.
Provisional squad: Lloris, Gazzaniga, Trippier, Alderweireld, Aurier, Sanchez, Rose, Dier, Walker-Peters, Sissoko, Foyth, Winks, Moura, Eriksen, Skipp, Son, Lamela, Llorente, Kane.