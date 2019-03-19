Kane says youngsters are fearless as Sancho stuns England team-mates

Harry Kane says England’s exciting crop of youngsters are not scared to ruin reputations, even in training.

All 23 players were involved in England training on Tuesday as Gareth Southgate’s men prepared for their first Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Fabian Delph, John Stones, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Luke Shaw all pulled out of the squad on Monday, but there are no more injury issues to contend with.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and James Ward-Prowse trained at St George’s Park on Tuesday after being called in as replacements, while Burnley’s Dwight McNeil and AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, on loan from Bournemouth, bolstered the numbers.

Ross Barkley and Michael Keane did the first half of the session, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford worked inside. The session ended with a penalty shootout in which Callum Wilson was denied after Jadon Sancho scored an outrageous effort.

And England captain Harry Kane is excited by the promotion of under-21 international Hudson-Odoi to the senior squad.

The 18-year-old, who has yet to start a Premier League match, has been called up for the first time ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Montenegro.

Kane said that in itself was a positive step forward for England.

“He has been great. He wants to take full advantage of his opportunities and it looked like he was enjoying it out there,” he told a press conference.

“We are excited to have him. Competition for places is huge at the moment, everyone is fighting for a spot and the youth aren’t scared to go and express themselves, try their skills and try to score goal and that is what we want.

“As an England team we want that flair and flexibility. It is great sign in this country we are producing these type of players.”

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is another new face in Southgate’s squad, having switched allegiance from the Republic of Ireland having played only three friendlies for them.

“I’m sure it was a tough one for him. He’s enjoying the season he has been having so far,” Kane added.

“He took the time with his family and close friends and the decision he made is one he thinks will be best for his future and no-one can blame him for that.

“I can tell just by being with him for a couple of days he will give everything for his country.”