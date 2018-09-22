Kane scores as Tottenham end three-match losing streak at Brighton

Tottenham survived a good second-half performance from Brighton to win 2-1 and end their three-match losing streak.

Spurs were awarded a penalty on 41 minutes when Glenn Murray handled in the wall from a Kieran Trippier free-kick before Harry Kane dispatched it with aplomb.

That goal meant Kane joined Jermain Defoe on 143 goals as the joint-fifth top goalscorer of all-time for Spurs.

Spurs extended their lead on 76 minutes when Danny Rose pulled the ball back into the centre of the penalty area and substitute Erik Lamela was there to pass the ball into the net.

The Seagulls did get one back in injury time through a wonderful finish from Anthony Knockaert, but it wasn’t enough.

