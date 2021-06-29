Harry Kane finally got his Euro 2020 campaign underway after Raheem Sterling continued his heroics, as the Three Lions dumped Germany out at the last 16 stage with a historic 2-0 win at Wembley.

Germany have had the upper hand in major tournament clashes between the countries, including two penalty shootouts and the 2010 World Cup win.

However, Gareth Southgate’s men did not even need extra time this time round, with Kane and Sterling combining to fantastic effect in a landmark moment.

The Three Lions dominated the first half, despite Germany settling better. Sterling shone again, while Harry Maguire and Bukayo Saka were also influential. However, Timo Werner had a shot saved at the other end.

After a lull in the second half, the game exploded into life with goals from Sterling and Harry Kane, making Wembley erupt as Southgate’s men reached the quarter-finals, where they will play either Sweden or Ukraine.

Kai Havertz’s blocked free-kick and Declan Rice’s yellow card helped Germany settle better than England.

However, Bukayo Saka won a free-kick of his own off Antonio Rudiger and helped his team into the game.

As a result, Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was then forced into action. After saving Raheem Sterling‘s curled effort, he caught Harry Maguire’s header from the subsequent corner.

Maguire then had a solid chance. Kalvin Phillips’ cute chip into space allowed Saka to cross, but the centre-back’s effort was wide.

England were dominating, but Germany hit back. Kieran Trippier stopped Robin Gosens from heading in Joshua Kimmich’s cross, before Jordan Pickford saved Timo Werner’s shot.

Harry Kane, like for much of Euro 2020 to this point, struggled in the first half. However, he came alive with a spin and turn that won England a set-piece.

He should then have put the hosts ahead; Sterling latched onto a loose pass and drove into the box. The ball deflected kindly for Kane, but he failed to round Neuer, instead of shooting with his left foot.

Pickford denies Havertz straight away

Like the first half, Germany came out of the blocks faster and Pickford was involved straight away.

The ball fell to Kai Havertz, whose powerful shot was goal-bound before the Everton goalkeeper tipped it away spectacularly.

Both sides sparred for the next 20 minutes, but neither side had clear-cut chances like before.

Jack Grealish and Serge Gnabry came into the game from the bench, but it was a familiar face who broke the deadlock.

Sterling makes Wembley erupt again

Sterling started the move by driving forward, before passing out wide to Luke Shaw.

However, he did not stop there, advancing into the box and tapping home Shaw’s cross for his third Euro 2020 goal.

Nevertheless, Thomas Muller should have equalised and England were let off. Havertz’ through ball sent the Bayern Munich star clean through one-on-one with Pickford, but he fired wide.

England, who have had a torrid run against Germany in major tournaments, were set for a famous and spectacular win.

Indeed, Kane sealed the win and silenced his critics to boot, nodding in Grealish’s expert cross from a breakaway.

Should England beat their quarter-final opponents, they will meet either Denmark or the Czech Republic in the semi-finals.