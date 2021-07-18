Harry Kane has been told that he would tarnish his reputation at Tottenham if he forced through an exit from the club this summer.

Spurs have already rejected a £100million offer from Manchester City for their talismanic frontman, who admitted after their Carabao Cup defeat to Manchester City back in April that he would look to end his 17-year-old association with the club after another trophyless campaign.

But chairman Daniel Levy is adamant that the England skipper will be going nowhere. Meanwhile, new Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo also spoke about Kane’s future prior to the friendly draw with Leyton Orient.

The 28-year-old is currently on holiday after England’s heroics at Euro 2020. However, at this stage, it’s unclear how he will react to his club’s current stance when he returns.

According to former Premier League winger Darren Ambrose, Kane should honour the contract he has in north London.

Ambrose told talkSPORT: “You should always return. You’re under contract.

“A gentleman’s agreement means nothing, absolutely nothing – particularly if Daniel Levy is like we know he is. He’s notoriously hard to deal with.

“He’d have said everything to get Kane to sign the contract initially.”

Ambrose fears for Kane legacy

Ambrose also believes that Kane could tarnish his legacy with Spurs fans if he disrespects the club.

“He’s Tottenham’s main man and idolised by the supporters. I think he’ll tarnish any reputation and anything he brings to Tottenham by doing this,” Ambrose added.

“He’s the England captain as well. I honestly can’t see him not turning up.

“I don’t know him personally but he seems like such a professional guy.

“If he refused and Daniel Levy doesn’t get the offer or money that he wants, he could just say: ‘Don’t come back in then.”

