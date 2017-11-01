Kante delivers more bad news for Chelsea ahead of Man Utd clash

N’Golo Kante has admitted he is unlikely to recover in time for Sunday’s huge Premier League clash against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

The France midfielder has been sidelined since the 1-0 home defeat to Manchester City in September with a troublesome hamstring injury.

Kante did travel with Chelsea to Italy ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Roma, and it had been hinted he would return to Antonio Conte’s squad.

But having been left out of the matchday squad for the 3-0 defeat, Kante has admitted he is also touch and go for Sunday’s encounter with Jose Mourinho’s side.

When he came through the mixed zone after the match at the Stadio Olimpico, he was asked by The Independent if he would be ready for Sunday’s game, to which he signalled that his chances are only ’50-50′.

The former Leicester man is expected to be assessed over the coming days, with Conte prepared to make a very late decision on whether he will play against United.

When asked why Kante was not playing against Roma prior to kick-off in Tuesday’s game, Conte said: “Kante, obviously is the type of player who is very difficult to leave out.

“He just felt he was not 100% and after a big injury I think it’s not right to push the player because the player must feel the right feeling and then to play, also because if he risks another injury, it’s a disaster for us.”

The Blues were thumped 3-0 in Rome and since Kante’s absence from the side, Chelsea have kept just one clean sheet.