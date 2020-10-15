Chelsea could be delivered a blow for Saturday’s clash with Southampton at Stamford Bridge with N’Golo Kante in danger of missing out.

The French midfielder has been one of Frank Lampard’s key men this season. He’s started all four Premier League games and also came off the bench in their EFL Cup clash at Spurs.

The former Leicester man has also turned out three times for France. That means he’s played eight games in just over a month.

It looks to have taken a toll. N’Golo Kante was forced to miss France’s Nations League clash against Croatia with a muscle injury.

The midfield dynamo played the full 90 minutes of France’s 0-0 draw against Portugal last weekend. But Les Bleus coach Didier Deschamps didn’t include him on Wednesday night.

That was a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final in Russia. France won 4-2 on that occasion and they again got the upper hand to win 2-1 in Zagreb. Goals from Antoine Greizmann and Kylian Mbappe secured victory.

Kante, one of France’s starting XI in that World Cup final, had been expected to slot into midfield again. But, according to L’Equipe (via The Metro), Deschamps decided not to risk him.

He’d trained on Tuesday but was ruled out due to suffering ‘muscle discomfort’.

Chelsea also waiting on Chilwell and Mendy

The potential headaches for Lampard don’t end there. He may also have to tinker at the back.

Left-back Ben Chilwell had to leave England’s training camp due to a pre-existing foot injury.

And new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been bothered by a thigh issue.

Mendy kept a clean sheet on his Premier League debut as Chelsea crushed Crystal Palace 4-0.

That was also Chilwell’s first top-flight start for his new club. The summer signing from Leicester got off to the perfect start by firing Chelsea in front.

He’d previously played in two EFL Cup matches against Barnsley and Spurs.

Lampard will assess the fitness of both men over the next few days.