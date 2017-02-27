Kante outlines star qualities of reported Chelsea striker target

Reported Chelsea target Moussa Dembele is ready for a call-up to the France national side, according to Blues midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Dembele joined Celtic in a bargain £500,000 move from Fulham last summer, but such has been his scintilating form for the Bhoys, that he’s already been linked with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

But having scored 29 goals in just 42 games, the striker has been quick to deny any claims he is set to leave Parkhead.

And while Manchester United have emerged as leading contenders for his signature this summer, but Chelsea midfielder Kante wants to see the 20-year-old earn his first international cap with France.

“If Dembele is called up, it will be fully deserved,” he told The Sun. “You do not score the amount of goals that he has scored this season and it goes unnoticed.

“He has been one of the most prolific strikers in Europe this season. He must be playing with so much confidence and that is always one of the most important things for a striker.

“The coach picks on form. I don’t think the fact he isn’t playing for what people might consider one of the elite European clubs will be held against him.

“The coach gave me a chance when I was at Leicester and Dimitri Payet a chance when he was at West Ham. I do not think that is a worry. He’s scoring a lot of goals and playing well — that’s all that matters.”