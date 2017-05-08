Kante picks up FWA Player of the Year to complete double

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been voted the 2017 Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers’ Association.

Kante is close to becoming the first player in Premier League history to win the title with two different clubs in consecutive years.

The Frenchman is considered crucial to the way Antonio Conte’s side operates and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

His displays in midfield also landed him this year’s prestigious PFA Player of the Year award, which is voted for by his fellow players.

Interestingly, Kante is the 18th player to win the PFA and FWA awards in the same season. Thierry Henry and ex-Manchester United winger Cristiano Ronaldo got both in the same season twice.

The £32million former Leicester man admitted he was proud to pick up yet another accolade.

It is a fantastic honour to win this award. With so many great players in this Chelsea squad and in the Premier League, for the Football Writers’ Association to name me their Footballer of the Year is a very proud moment in my career.”