Kante plays down comparisons with former Chelsea favourite

N’Golo Kante wants to forge his own reputation at Chelsea and has played down comparisons with former Blues favourite N’Golo Kante.

Premier League title winner Kante joined Chelsea from Leicester this summer in a deal worth a reported £32million.

The France international is expected to fulfill a similar role to compatriot Makelele, who anchored the Blues’ midfield with supreme efficiency for five years before leaving in 2008.

“There have been a lot of French midfielders at Chelsea, but they did it their way and I do it my way and I hope I can do good things at Chelsea,” Kante told the club’s official website.

“I saw Claude Makelele play in the French national team but before when he played at a club I didn’t watch him a lot. I can’t be the same as another player. I am just my way and I will try to improve on that at Chelsea.”

On his decision to leave Leicester and the chance to play Champions League football to move to Stamford Bridge, he added: “I chose Chelsea because I spoke with the manager here and when I did that, I felt the capacity of the manager and that is why I made my decision.

“And of course I like Premier League football and that is why I decided to stay in the Premier League.”