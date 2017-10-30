Kante set to hand Chelsea a big lift ahead of Roma clash

N’Golo Kante could be in line to return for Chelsea in Tuesday night’s Champions League Group C clash at Roma.

France midfielder Kante has not played since the September 30 loss to Manchester City due to a hamstring injury.

Danny Drinkwater is also set to be included in the squad following a calf problem, with Victor Moses (hamstring) the only definite absentee.

Chelsea go into the game top of Group C knowing a positive result should secure their place in the knockout stages. The two sides drew 3-3 at Stamford Bridge just under a fortnight ago.

Chelsea (from): Courtois, Caballero, Rudiger, Alonso, Fabregas, Drinkwater, Kante, Morata, Hazard, Pedro, Bakayoko, Kenedy, Musonda, Zappacosta, Willian, Batshuayi, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Clarke-Salter, Scott, Eduardo.