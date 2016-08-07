Kante ‘thanked’ Hazard on Foxes’ behalf after joining Blues

N’Golo Kante has revealed that he thanked Eden Hazard for his part in Leicester City’s Premier League title win upon joining the Blues last month.

Chelsea fought back from two goals down against Tottenham, with the Belgian clinching a late draw thanks to a wonderful curling strike to bag just his third goal of the season.

Kante joined Chelsea for a fee of £30million move last month after being voted the Foxes’ Player of the Year, and stated he was quick to thank Hazard for helping Leicester on their way.

He told the club’s official website: “I was with the team at Jamie Vardy’s house, and when we saw Chelsea losing 2-0 at half-time against Tottenham, we said: ‘Now we have to be ready for the Everton game.’ But at the end this was a very good night.

“When I saw Eden Hazard here at Chelsea I said to him: ‘You maybe do not know, but everyone thanks you.'”

Hazard himself admitted prior to the game that it would be sweet to prevent Pochettino’s men from staying in the title race.

“We don’t want – the fans, the club, the players – Tottenham to win the Premier League, but in football you never know.

“We hope for Leicester because they deserve to be champions this season, but we will see.

“We have a good game next week against Tottenham, if we can beat them it will be good.”