Kante warns Chelsea to beware huge threat from Arsenal man

N’Golo Kante has warned Chelsea they’ll have to be on their guard against Arsenal on Sunday after highlighting the brilliance of Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners make the short trip across London to Stamford Bridge on Sunday for a vital early contest in the race for the Champions League places.

After a opening day defeat to Burnley, champions Chelsea have started to hit their stride, but Kante has warned them from complacency against the Gunners – especially with £52million man Lacazette having been added to the Gunners armoury.

“I think maybe in England, you don’t know him very well but he has started to score,” Kante said.

“In France, he was a very good goalscorer who scored for many, many years and he will be a threat for Sunday’s game.

“We have to be ready to stop him but the most important thing is the team and we need to win.”

Lacazette has notched two goals in his first four games for the club, including a fine effort from outside the area in last weekend’s win over Bournemouth.