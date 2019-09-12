Kanu claims teams are already running scared of Arsenal new boy

Arsenal cult hero Kanu believes Premier League defences are already running scared of record signing Nicolas Pepe.

The 24-year-old has made two starts for the Gunners since his £72m arrival from Lille this summer, but caught the eye in the loss at Liverpool and the home draw with north London rivals Tottenham.

Despite missing a golden chance to break his duck for the club against Spurs, Kanu is confident that Pepe will be a big hit in the Premier League and will prove to be a good foil for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

“If you watch him you can see he is a really good footballer and his feet are very quick. He is going to score goals and he is going to play well,” Kanu told Goal.

“He will get much better and he will score goals for us. He brings us something different to the other two strikers.

“I believe that teams are already afraid of him after a few games. They are scared of what he can do and what he can offer. He’s a very good addition.”

Arsenal are back in action against Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday following the international break.

