Karanka encouraged with point against ‘amazing’ Leicester

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka believes a victory is not too far away after witnessing a 0-0 draw against champions Leicester City.

The Spaniard, who is set to bolster his attacking options with the £6million arrival of Rudy Gestede from Aston Villa, was pleased with side’s efforts and reckons they have now outplayed Leicester in both games this season.

“After a tough defeat on Saturday it was another difficult game,” Karanka said.

“Today they are a direct opponent in the table, but we can’t forget that they are the Champions.

“They are playing in the Champions League and they have an amazing team.

“We were better than them away from home, and once again we played better than them today.”

“We did everything to win the game and we had chances to score – but unfortunately, we couldn’t take them,” he said.

“The last two games, for me the performances have been really good so we have to keep going.

“If we don’t score goals it is important to keep clean sheets and we did that today.

“It is going to be a tough season but once again, playing this way we will win games.”

Middlesbrough’s attentions will now turn to the FA Cup this weekend with a third-round clash against Sheffield Wednesday.