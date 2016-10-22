Karanka hails ‘amazing’ Boro performance at Arsenal

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka was understandably full of praise after his side held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

“It was an amazing performance from my team,” Karanka said.

“After the last defeat at home especially, it was tough for us.

“But we worked hard on the training field and today the plan worked really well.

“For me and for us it is great to come to the Emirates, and for the best Arsenal player to be Petr Cech.”

Karanka also felt that Middlesbrough would have been good value for all three points, before warning that his side must move on quickly.

“I think we should have won the game because we had good chances,” he added.

“We knew that we couldn’t park the bus, but they have a lot of quality players. We were organised and our transition play was very good.

“But we have to keep going because today we showed we can compete against the best teams in the Premier League.

“In the Premier League every single game is important. We can enjoy it for a few hours but it is just one point. Tomorrow we start thinking about Bournemouth.”