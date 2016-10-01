Karanka pleased with Boro’s ‘attitude and ‘intensity’

Aitor Karanka was impressed with the strong characteristics on display in Middlesbrough’s 1-1 draw against West Ham.

“It’s a good point especially after the last three defeats,” he said via the official club website.

“And it’s especially important the way that we have got this point.

“I am pleased because to add another point and to play with this attitude and intensity – I told them after the game that this is the way.”

Karanka believes Boro earned a valuable result on a first-ever visit to the London Stadium.

“I said before the game that West Ham are not in their best moment but they have amazing players,” he said.

“Quality can make the difference. If we don’t win the game my main concern is to play with the right attitude and we did that.

“I am pleased to have another point as we go into the international break.”