Karanka relieved to see Middlesbrough see off Oxford

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka hailed his side’s efforts to squeeze past Oxford in the FA Cup, but admitted it could have been very different.

Boro threw away a two-goal lead in the second half against the League One side, but came through the tie eventually courtesy of a late Cristhian Stuani winner.

Karanka, though, was just happy to get through.

“It was a typical FA Cup game,” he said, “so when you think everything is under control you concede two goals in one minute.

“Now it is nice because we won the game, but at the time the other manager would have been really pleased.

“If you lose your attention, even against a League One team, it is the biggest mistake.

“To compete in this country you always have to play 150%, even teams two divisions lower can create you problems.

“Three years ago I don’t think anyone would believe we would be in the Premier League and quarter-finals of the FA Cup.”