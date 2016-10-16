Karanka urges Boro ‘to learn and keep going’ after defeat

Aitor Karanka has told his Middlesbrough players not to let their heads drop following their latest home defeat to Watford.

A rocket from Hornets’ full-back Jose Holebas was the difference at the Riverside, but Karanka believes there were positives to take from his side’s initial display.

Karanka told the BBC: “We played the first 35 minutes really good and I told them at half-time we couldn’t play the way they were playing in the last 10-15 minutes. The second half we couldn’t play.

Karanka also bemoaned Middlesbrough’s finishing but wants to use the way they started the game as a template to take forward into their next match.

He added: “Had we scored the chances we created at the beginning of the game maybe we’d have won the game. When they scored it was impossible to play.

“They’re really experienced players. We need to learn and keep going. The only way we know how to play is the way we played the first 35 minutes.”