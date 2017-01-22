Karanka wants patience from the Middlesbrough crowd

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka hailed his players’ commitment to passing football as he hinted he’d like more patience from the Riverside crowd.

Boro sank to a 3-1 home defeat to West Ham, with many within the crowd expressing frustration at a perceived reluctance to get the ball forward quickly enough.

However, Karanka defended his players, insisting that his side produce entertaining football, despite there being plenty to improve upon.

“I said after Watford it had been a good game to watch and I think this was a good game to watch, but no good for us,”he said.

“I am really proud of the players because once again they are doing their best every single training session, every single game, and they have to keep going.

“Obviously when you concede from a set-piece there are things you can fix, and especially when they have seen on the videos how good Andy Carroll is in the air.

“But again, I don’t think it’s a day to blame someone because we win as a team and we lose as a team.”