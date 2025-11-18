Manchester United have been confirmed as one of the clubs to have held talks with super-agent Jorge Mendes over a move to sign Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi next year, though sources have confirmed why the Germany star currently favours a move to Arsenal over all other suitors.

The 23-year-old is contracted to Dortmund until summer 2027, but the Bundesliga side are renowned for selling their prized assets when they are at the peak of their value, and it seems Adeyemi could be next. Having contributed towards six goals this season (three scored, three assists) from 14 appearances, the winger would not be short of suitors were BVB to decide to cash in.

However, Sky Germany reports that Dortmund’s plan actually focuses around keeping the 11-times capped forward Germany international right now, and they have subsequently proposed a new deal to extend the player’s stay beyond the current 20 months it has left to run.

To that end, they are reported to have offered to increase the player’s wages from €5.7m a year to €7.2m a year (around £96,000 a week to £122,000 a week).

However, Sky reports that Mendes feels his client is worth a bigger package, while, crucially, he has also asked that BVB include an exit clause in any new arrangement – something that the Bundesliga side are reluctant to do.

As a result, Mendes is reported to have opened talks with several high-profile clubs over the prospect of a future move, of which Manchester United are confirmed as one.

While Sky are keen to play down the notion that Adeyemi has asked to leave, they do accept that a failure to agree fresh terms could reluctantly lead to his sale next summer – and that Mendes is trying to get ahead of the situation while demand for his client remains high.

But despite United being among the sides to have held talks, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that it is Arsenal who are best positioned to sign Adeyemi should Dortmund cash in…

Adeyemi open to Premier League move – and favours Arsenal – Sources

As our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, reported last week, Adeyemi is open to a future move to the Premier League and feels his talents would be well-suited to thriving in England.

However, while Adeyemi’s entourage has signalled openness to a Premier League move, it is London that is seen as a preferred destination over Manchester.

A pacy attacker, Adeyemi recently recorded a top speed of 36.6 km/h, while his 1-v-1 dominance aligns perfectly with Arsenal’s high-pressing, transition-heavy system with their wingers.

Seen as an obvious upgrade for Reiss Nelson (currently on loan with Brentford), while perfectly suited to battle Noni Madueke and as cover for Bukayo Saka, a move for Adeyemi would certainly tick a lot of boxes for Arteta – and provide the 23-year-old with the perfect platform to take his game to the next level.

For Dortmund, talks over his future are now at a critical stage, and a failure to reach an agreement could yet see discussions over a move away accelerate ahead of the January window, with BVB eager to ensure they don’t lose a prized asset on the cheap.

