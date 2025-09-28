Jose Mourinho targets Real Madrid reunion at Benfica as sources reveal bargain transfer fee

Jose Mourinho is keen on a reunion with former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema at Benfica, sources have told TEAMtalk, with Al-Ittihad’s stance on selling the French star in the January transfer window also revealed.

Benzema is looking for a way back to European football and has no plans to extend his current deal with Al-Ittihad, which runs until June 2026.

Sources have told us that the 37-year-old French striker is determined to return to the Champions League stage before the end of his career.

The club showing the most interest in Benzema is Benfica. With Mourinho now the manager of the Portuguese giants, Benzema has become one of the key targets for As Águias.

Benzema and Mourinho shared three years together at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, and the Benfica manager would love to work again with the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner, who won LaLiga four times and the Champions League on five occasions during his time at Los Blancos.

The most realistic scenario today is a free transfer in the summer of 2026, as Al-Ittihad are not open to letting him leave easily.

However, a January move cannot be fully ruled out, with the Saudi Pro League club asking for at least €7/8million (up to £7m, $9.3m) to even start talks for the striker who helped them win the league title in the 2024/25 campaign.

Benfica, meanwhile, are carefully considering their strategy. Current striker Vangelis Pavlidis is in fine form, scoring twice in the recent 2-1 win over Gil Vicente and, in general, seven goals in this first part of the season so far.

Benzema, for his part, is ready to reduce his salary demands to make the move possible, and Mourinho believes such a signing could transform Benfica both in Portugal and in Europe.

Al-Ittihad are third in the Saudi Pro League table at the moment with nine points from four matches, three points behind leaders Al-Nassr.

Benzema has scored three goals in two Saudi Pro League matches so far this season.

GO FURTHER: Six former players Jose Mourinho could sign at Benfica, including ex Man Utd stars

Latest Real Madrid news: Ibrahima Konate update, Mexican wonderkid wanted

As Mourinho plans a Real Madrid reunion, Los Blancos are keen on reinforcing their defence.

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is on Real Madrid’s radar, with trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano revealing the latest on Los Blancos’ quest to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano is also a player that Madrid like, with a report revealing the demands that the star has made to the defending Bundesliga champions to sign a new contract.

Meanwhile, Madrid have learned that a Mexican wonderkid’s ‘preferred destination’ is the Santiago Benrabeu, even though Liverpool and Manchester United are among the clubs keen on him.

POLL: Who will win LaLiga in 2025/26?