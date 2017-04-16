Real Madrid hitman considering huge offer from Arsenal – report

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is considering a ‘double your pay’ offer from Arsenal, according to reports.

Spanish outlet Don Balon report that Benzema is thinking about a summer exit from Real Madrid as Arsenal have offered £300k per week.

The report states that Premier League leaders Chelsea are also interested in the Frenchman, who has spent nearly eight years at Real.

Benzema has racked up over 350 appearances, bagging 179 goals, but there is increasing speculation that he is willing to quit the club.

The 29-year-old has been the subject of jeers and boos from Real fans as he has suffered somewhat of a dip in form this season.

Arsene Wenger has made his compatriot the number one target for the summer transfer window, and the offer of double pay could be too much to turn down.

Alexis Sanchez’s future at the Emirates is uncertain, so this offer is perhaps an indication that the club are planning for life without the Chile star.