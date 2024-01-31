Karim Benzema makes final transfer decision after links with Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and Lyon

Karim Benzema is set to stay in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ittihad, it has been revealed, despite suggestions he could come back to Europe.

Benzema left Real Madrid as a club legend in the summer, becoming part of the mass migration of players from Europe to Saudi Arabia by signing for reigning champions Al-Ittihad.

However, several players have struggled to adapt in Saudi Arabia and Benzema, despite 12 goals in 20 appearances, is generally classed as one of them.

There have been claims he could be on his way out of Al-Ittihad during the current window after just six months, a timeframe in which he has had issues off the pitch such as an unauthorised holiday.

TEAMtalk has continuously reported on the chances of Chelsea pursuing Benzema as they look for a more experienced and reliable centre-forward to rotate with summer signing Nicolas Jackson.

The hammer blow came when Chelsea discovered Benzema’s wage demands were too high, forcing them to look for alternative solutions.

Arsenal, eager for an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, have also been mentioned as potential candidates to sign the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner.

Meanwhile, Manchester United recently seemed to become the last suitors standing in the Premier League, potentially even making an approach for the Frenchman, who would provide far more seniority in their attack than Rasmus Hojlund.

Elsewhere, Benzema has been backed to return to his first club Lyon, where he came through the academy before joining Real Madrid in 2009, or even leave Al-Ittihad for a Saudi Pro League rival.

The latter route is now impossible after the deadline passed for Saudi clubs to make new signings, but windows remain open in Europe.

Despite that, David Ornstein has now confirmed for The Athletic that Benzema has decided to stay at Al-Ittihad, where he remains under contract until 2026.

Ornstein’s report only refers to the interest from Lyon and not from any of the Premier League clubs to be linked with the 36-year-old.

Can Benzema succeed with Al-Ittihad

Benzema’s challenge is now to win over the Al-Ittihad fans after an underwhelming title defence so far, in spite of the club becoming one of four sides that the Public Investment Fund has taken control of.

Al-Ittihad are seventh in the table after 18 games, 25 points behind league leaders Al Hilal (who have played one game more).

They dismissed former Wolves and Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo in November and are now managed by Marcelo Gallardo, formerly a long servant of River Plate.

In addition to captain Benzema, some of their most recognisable players include Fabinho and N’Golo Kante.

While their league form has left something to be desired, they have done better in the AFC Champions League, making it to next month’s round of 16.

