Karim Benzema transfer to Arsenal or Chelsea explodes into life; Ballon d’Or winner takes drastic action to force move

The Saudi Pro League are fighting to keep hold of its biggest stars this month after many have opened up about their unhappiness and desire to return to Europe.

One of the biggest names in world football, Karim Benzema, who joined Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid in the summer of 2023, has been in talks over a switch to Chelsea or Arsenal.

Despite being one of the best strikers in Europe, the Frenchman chose a mega-money deal over staying in LaLiga and now seems to regret his decision.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Benzema has made it clear to Al-Ittihad that he wants a short-term return to European football.

This has put several clubs on alert, including Chelsea and Arsenal. The striker’s representatives have already spoken with the London duo over a potential move.

However, Benzema’s wages are a major hurdle for any potential loan deal this month. The 36-year-old earns roughly £170m per year, giving him a weekly take home of just under £2m.

Benzema willing to take pay cut to return to Europe

Benzema would need to be a major salary cut for him to be able to join Chelsea or Arsenal, but sources have informed TEAMtalk that this is not off the table.

We understand that French giants Lyon are pushing very hard to reunite with Benzema, where the striker initially broke onto the scene as a youngster.

Lyon would have to pull off some financial handiwork to a deal happen but TEAMtalk sources claim they believe they can pull it off.

Al-Ittihad are pushing hard to persuade Benzema to stay in Saudi, but the Ballon d’Or winner has already made up his mind and is determined to try and move this month.

Chelsea are looking for a short-term solution to their striker problems and members of the club hierarchy have seriously discussed the idea of bringing in Benzema on a short term basis.

TEAMtalk has been informed that the Blues’ club chiefs are becoming increasingly tempted by the prospect of signing the Real Madrid legend.

Arsenal are also interested in a deal as they believe Benzema could have the quality to fire them to a Premier League title.

Benzema’s huge wages and lack of willingness from Al-Ittihad to pay them if he is sent out on loan will make any deal extremely difficult, but talks are still ongoing.

