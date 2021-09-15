Liverpool man with exit target on back saw familiar route away scuppered

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius came close to leaving permanently this summer, but a move to Basel broke down, according to a report.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a solid start to life at Anfield following his arrival in 2016. In fact, he won the battle with Simon Mignolet to become the club’s number one. However, his career then took a turn for the worse.

His two errors cost Liverpool in the Champions League final. Furthermore, Liverpool then signed Alisson Becker to sort out the position once and for all.

Since then, Karius has spent time on loan at Besiktas and Union Berlin.

But amid Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian competing with Alisson, reports claimed that Liverpool spent transfer deadline day trying to offload the German.

According to The Athletic, a chance arose following interest from Swiss side Basel.

But while the two clubs were willing to do business, the player could not agree personal terms.

As such, Karius remains frozen out at Liverpool and looks highly unlikely to play first-team football this season. Unlike before, Kelleher and Adrian represent manager Jurgen Klopp’s back-up options.

How will Liverpool’s midfield look without Elliott? Following Harvey Elliott’s ankle injury, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has an obvious - but somewhat untested - midfield selection decision.

Liverpool would have been doing business with Basel for the second time this summer had Karius left.

Indeed, the Reds sold striker Liam Millar to the club earlier in the window. He proved one of several departures at Liverpool throughout the past few months.

Harry Wilson left for Fulham, Taiwo Awoniyi moved to Union Berlin and Marko Grujic signed for Porto again.

Liverpool learn Elliott injury news

Meanwhile, Liverpool expect Harvey Elliott to play again this season after successful surgery on his ankle.

The 18-year-old midfielder suffered a dislocation after a tackle with Leeds defender Pascal Struijk.

In a statement, Liverpool refused to put a timescale on his recovery and subsequent return.

However, they expect him to play again this term.