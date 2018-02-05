Karius sees negatives only from Liverpool draw v Spurs

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius admits it is difficult to take positives out of remaining ahead of Tottenham in the table after drawing a match he felt they should have won.

The Anfield clash was packed full of incident, with goalscoring landmarks for Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane, two controversial penalties for the visitors and a couple of goals in added time which saw the result swing from a home win to a 2-2 draw.

Salah, who became the club’s fastest player to 20 Premier League goals, thought he had snatched three points with a brilliant individual effort in the first minute of stoppage time, only for Kane to convert from the spot with virtually the last kick of the game.

READ MORE ~ Monday Verdict: Karius form must not deceive Klopp from major investment

It ensured third-placed Liverpool maintained their two-point cushion over Spurs in fifth, but even that did not provide much satisfaction.

“As a player, it’s hard to believe what just happened,” Karius, who saved Kane’s 87th-minute penalty but could not repeat the feat for a second time at the death, told liverpoolfc.com.

“You score a goal so late and everyone thinks you’ve got it and then you have to take a point.

“If you look at it before the game, one point would have maybe been better for us than for them, but if you look at it after we lost two and they won one.

“We could have been five (points) in front so right now it’s still hard to take positives out of it.”

Manager Jurgen Klopp cut a frustrated and angry figure at the final whistle after disagreeing with the award of two contentious spot-kicks against his side.

He was, however, happy with Liverpool’s performance.

“Over all of the 90 minutes, yes Tottenham had more possession but mainly in build-up in their own half. We had more possession in the opposite half,” he said.

“They have their playing build-up, they have their wide formation and we wanted to press these situations, which is what we did especially in the first half in a fantastic way.

“We caused them a lot of problems, we scored an early goal and had much fantastic situations, crosses from everywhere and put them under pressure.

“But Tottenham are a good side – a really good side – so they had their moments in their first half and then especially in the second half.

“We could have done better in the second half for sure, but it was very intense.

“They had a few moments, 100 per cent, and made a really good game, as my team did as well.

“In the end it was clear it would be a close result, so that’s what we got – a draw and we have accept it.

“We have to deliver, we have to get results. It was a home game, we lost the first one (the reverse fixture at Wembley) and now Tottenham have four points from us and that feels not right.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.

More from Planet Sport: Which players make the top 10 racquet smashers? (Tennis365)