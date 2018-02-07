Karius sends message to Klopp over Liverpool hunt for new keeper

Loris Karius is determined to use his position as Liverpool’s current preferred goalkeeper to prove Jurgen Klopp does not need to go out and spend big money this summer.

The German has emerged from the shadows of Simon Mignolet to oust the Belgian as the new Reds No 1 – but that has not stopped heavy rumours that Klopp will launch a summer bid for €50million-rated Roma keeper Alisson.

And with the likes of Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak also linked with a move to Anfield – with a €100million release clause, the Slovenian would be more expensive – it appears Karius’ stint as No 1 will be a short one.

However, the former Mainz star has put in some solid displays in recent weeks and has warned Klopp he is fully focused on convincing him to keep his cash in his pocket.

READ MORE ~ Monday Verdict: Karius form must not stop Klopp spending big

“If you read the press as a Liverpool player then every week we would have five new signings in every position,” he said.

“You can’t go crazy about the speculation. When I look at the training, I think we do have good quality already with the keepers.

“I think we’ve been a bit unlucky at times. Often you don’t have much to do.

“Then if you don’t do something 100 percent right it weighs a lot heavier than for other goalies at smaller clubs who have several more saves to make in a game.

“That’s life at a big club like Liverpool and you have to deal with it. I just want to present myself well and then I’ll have the chance to play at this club for the next season as well.

“That’s the challenge facing me personally. I also want to help this team achieve as much as we can.

“As well as the top four, we still have the Champions League. We want to go forward in that and why not win it?”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.