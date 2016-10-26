Karius: ‘The dentist scares me more than Ibrahimovic’

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius says he is more scared of visiting the dentist than facing Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Karius has endured a somewhat shaky start to life in the Premier League since joining Liverpool from Mainz in the summer, but did keep his first clean sheet for the Reds in the 0-0 draw with United last week.

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, started the season with five goals in five matches, but has scored just once in his last eight games – the winner against Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League.

When the two players came up against each other at Anfield, Ibrahimovic failed to test Karius, fluffing his big chance with a miscued header.

The Germany under-21 international’s name is similar to a children’s book in Norway which introduces kids to brushing their teeth, and when asked by Bild whether he fears the dentist or Ibrahimovic the most, Karius replied: “It’s definitely the dentist.

“Ibrahimovic is certainly a great player, but during a match I don’t waste any thoughts on who is opposing me, and you never have any fears on the pitch.”