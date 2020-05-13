Timo Werner’s latest comments about a potential move from Red Bull Leipzig to the Premier League have drawn criticism from Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Werner has been strongly linked with a big-money move to Liverpool while Manchester United and Chelsea are also in the hunt for the striker, who has blasted 27 goals in 36 games for his team this season.

The player has a £52million release clause in his contract which expires at the end of June although a report has stated that the fee will drop if Leipzig fail to win the Bundesliga this season.

The 24-year-old has, inevitably, also been touted as a potential signing for Bundesliga champions Bayern but, in an interview with Bild, Werner has expressed a desire to move overseas rather that staying put in his domestic league.

While playing down the transfer rumours, Werner said: “If a change should become an issue at some point, I would rather take a step abroad than switch to Bavaria (home of Bayern).”

That preference seems to have irked Bayern legend Rummenigge, who is now Chairman of the Executive Board at the German giants having scored 217 goals in 422 appearances for the club.

Responding to Werner’s comments, Rummenigge told Bild: “I’m actually no longer astonished at anything, but I have never seen a player make such a statement in response to rumours in public.”

However, those latest words from Werner can clearly be spun in a positive fashion by Liverpool, United and Chelsea as the bid for his signature hots up.

Earlier this week, Liverpool’s position as favourites to win the race were boosted by comments from former RB Leipzig Ralf Rangnick.

Speaking to Bild (via Goal), Rangnick – now a senior figure at Red Bull – said Liverpool would be a good fit for Werner.

“The league is less important, but the club, from a purely hypothetical point of view, I would better see him in good hands with a club that is not necessarily defined by ball possession football,” the former RB Leipzig coach said.

“Since Timo has made progress under [Leipzig manager] Julian Nagelsmann, his most important weapons, however, are the quick switching movement and his powerful finish.

“Therefore, he would rather fit a club like Liverpool, which is similar to our style of play, but I would prefer him to stay here.”

The Bundesliga returns to action on Saturday having been shut down through March and April due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Werner’s first chance to impress again comes in Leipzig’s away clash at Freiburg.