The entire 2019/20 season will be declared null and void due to the Coronavirus outbreak according to Karren Brady, meaning Liverpool would miss out on a first English league title in 30 years.

The English game, like most of Europe, has suspended all football until April 3 at the earliest due to the outbreak, which has, at the time of writing, killed 11 people so far in the UK.

And while there is no outline as to what would happen were the English game be ended now due to the outbreak, a report in the Daily Telegraph claims senior club executives at the Premier League say there would be no issue declaring Liverpool as champions in a decision that could also see the Premier League extended to 22 teams to accommodate Leeds and West Brom, who currently top the Championship.

However, with there being no guarantee football will be able to resume on April 3, as originally proposed, West Ham vice-chairman Brady has opposed that view and says the entire season could be declared void, meaning Liverpool’s efforts all count for nothing.

Writing in her column for The Sun , Brady said: “There is no dodging the possibility that all levels in the EFL as well as the Premier League will have to be cancelled and this season declared null and void because if the players can’t play the games can’t go ahead.

“The PL hopes that an interlude of three weeks from will enable it to restart but that may well be dreamland.

“Perhaps scrubbing the European Championship could provide more time to complete the season into the summer but that is also a giant ‘if’.

“What if the league cannot be finished?”

Brady added: “As games in both the PL and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void.

“Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full?

“A huge blow to Liverpool who might be robbed of their first title in 30 years.”

Liverpool need just two more wins to be declared Premier League champions, while Brady’s suggestions would also disappoint Leeds and West Brom, with both well placed for promotion from the Championship.

West Ham currently sit 16th, level on points, but ahead on goal difference to 18th-placed Bournemouth, who currently occupy the last of the relegation places.

Statement from Liverpool boss Klopp strikes right chord

Liverpool being denied the title would be an almighty kick in the teeth to Jurgen Klopp and his players, with the Reds having only failed to pick up maximum points against Man Utd (in October) and Watford recently so far this season.

All the same, Klopp struck a brilliant tone after insisting football was of secondary importance to people’s health.

Speaking in a statement, Klopp told the club’s website: “I don’t think this is a moment where the thoughts of a football manager should be important, but I understand for our supporters they will want to hear from the team and I will front that.

“First and foremost, all of us have to do whatever we can to protect one another. In society I mean. This should be the case all the time in life, but in this moment I think it matters more than ever.

“I’ve said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things. Today, football and football matches really aren’t important at all.

“Of course, we don’t want to play in front of an empty stadium and we don’t want games or competitions suspended, but if doing so helps one individual stay healthy – just one – we do it no questions asked.

“If it’s a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it’s no contest. Really, it isn’t.

“Today’s decision and announcement is being implemented with the motive of keeping people safe. Because of that we support it completely. We have seen members of teams we compete against become ill. This virus has shown that being involved in football offers no immunity. To our rival clubs and individuals who are affected and to those who later will become so, you are in our thoughts and prayers.

“None of us know in this moment what the final outcome will be, but as a team we have to have belief that the authorities make decisions based on sound judgement and morality.

“Yes, I am the manager of this team and club and therefore carry a leadership responsibility with regards to our future on the pitch. But I think in the present moment, with so many people around our city, the region, the country and the world facing anxiety and uncertainty, it would be entirely wrong to speak about anything other than advising people to follow expert advice and look after themselves and each other.

“The message from the team to our supporters is only about your well-being. Put your health first. Don’t take any risk. Think about the vulnerable in our society and act where possible with compassion for them.

“Please look after yourselves and look out for each other.”