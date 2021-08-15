Keane, Carragher come to same shock conclusion over Chelsea struggler

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane both feel that Timo Werner still has a significant future at Chelsea despite the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku is now back for a second spell at Stamford Bridge after leaving the club in 2014. The Belgium international played for Everton, Manchester United and Inter Milan before returning to west London. The Blues paid Inter a staggering £97.5m for the powerful striker.

He is set to lead the line for Thomas Tuchel’s side, leaving Werner in limbo. The Germany international was bought last summer for £47.5 and inked a five-year contract.

But he struggled to reach the standards he showed at RB Leipzig where he scored goals for fun. The 25-year-old bagged 95 from 159 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

However, he hit just 12 from 53 outings for Chelsea last term. Confidence seemed to be a problem, with the Stuttgart-born star’s predatory instincts deserting him at crucial times.

There have been rumours that the Londoners will look to move him on. And, with links to Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland all summer, Chelsea did appear to be leaning that way.

However, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher feels he has attributes that still benefit the European champions.

“I wouldn’t write Timo Werner off because that pace that he’s got is really dangerous and I wouldn’t want to play against it,” he said on the Sky Sports Overlap show.

“That can still be a huge asset for Chelsea. Those players who play behind the striker, a lot of them are pretty similar.

“I’m not saying he’s going to play every week and he’s going to rip up the league, but I still see him as a dangerous player who I wouldn’t want to play against. I think he can still be a huge asset for Chelsea.

Keane wants Chelsea to give Werner a chance

Werner again drew a blank as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in their opening Premier League fixture. He only hit six top-flight goals from 35 outings in 2020-21.

It is open to debate how much game time he will now see with Lukaku on board. However, Keane believes it is far too early to bin him off and Tuchel needs options at his disposal.

“I’d persevere with him a bit longer, but at the bigger clubs it’s only natural that you face the chop if you miss big chances.

“Would you hang your hat on him getting 25 goals like Kane or Lukaku? No you wouldn’t. But United’s greatest season in ’99, we had four very good options.

“That’s what you want as a manager, you want three or four options.”

