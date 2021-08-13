Roy Keane insisted Man Utd have a “huge problem” going into the new campaign that title rivals Liverpool and Man City have already addressed.

With Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane set to call Old Trafford home this season, hopes are high Man Utd can launch a sustained title challenge. Liverpool are expected to rebound after a dismal showing last year, while Romelu Lukaku’s £97.5m arrival could be the final piece of Thomas Tuchel’s jigsaw at Chelsea.

The trio will all have to overcome favourites and defending champions Man City who themselves have splashed the cash.

Jack Grealish signed for a British record £100m, while new reports have suggested an improved bid for Harry Kane is on the horizon.

The upcoming season promises to be a tantalising one at the top end of the table, but Man Utd legend Keane has already voiced his doubts about the Red Devils in one key department.

The Irishman harbours serious concerns over their goalkeeping department – something he does not worry about with Liverpool or Man City with Alisson and Ederson between their sticks respectively.

David De Gea is expected to start the season with Dean Henderson still recovering from a positive Covid-19 test. But when the Englishman returns, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be faced with an agonising decision.

Whoever the Norwegian selects as his No. 1, Keane will not be happy after outlining his concerns over both stars to the Overlap Live Fan Debate.

“United have a huge problem with their goalkeeper. We can talk about Manchester City here and Liverpool there, we never talk about [their] goalkeepers because it’s taken care of.

“But United, I get drawn back to that all the time. We talk about midfielders and full-backs, but the goalkeeper – not up to it.

“But people say [De Gea] was good six or seven years ago, I was good 20 years ago! You can’t keep looking back.

“At the moment these ‘keepers aren’t good enough. Henderson, OK, might get more of a chance. But it’s alright playing for Sheffield United, playing for Man United is a different animal.”

Solskjaer on Sancho, Varane, Pogba and Martial

Meanwhile, Solskjaer has confirmed that Jadon Sancho is in line for his Manchester United debut as the Premier League season starts. But he was less clear-cut about the futures of Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba.

Man Utd will get their season underway with a match against Leeds at Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime.

“Jadon is going to be involved definitely,” he told a pre-match press conference. “Good week, but was ill after his holiday. He has looked sharper than expected. Can’t tell you if he is going to start though.”

As for Varane, the manager said: “He hasn’t trained with us. Things take time. “Not 100 per cent done yet. He won’t be involved because he has not trained with us. The big hold up was the quarantine and the isolation – it will be done soon.”

Solskjaer then went on to deliver updates on the respective futures of Pogba and Martial.

