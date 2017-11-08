Keane insists he will say ‘f*** all’ to ex-teammate Schmeichel

Roy Keane has insisted that he will not reach out to former teammate Peter Schmeichel ahead of the Republic of Ireland’s World Cup play-off with Denmark.

Ireland travel to Denmark in the first leg of their play-off on Saturday, before playing the return leg next Tuesday.

Assistant manager Keane will not be seeking out former Manchester United teammate and Danish legend Schmeichel for a chat, however.

When asked what he would say to Schmeichel ahead of the game, Keane replied on Thursday: “To Peter? I would say f*** all to him.”

He continued: “What do you want me to say to him? Is he playing? He’s not playing. I’d say nothing to Peter. What could I say to him? I don’t keep in touch with Peter.”

Keane then made reference to an incident involving the pair on a pre-season tour of Asia in 1998, when he and Schmeichel had a bust-up.

“He started it,” Keane said. “He said it himself, he held his hand up. I think he had two pints and got a bit brave.”