Keane linked with costly Man Utd return; Dyche has his say

Manchester United have been again been linked with a swoop for Michael Keane this summer, with reports suggesting they could spend £25million – 10 times the amount they sold him for.

Newly-capped England defender Keane is expected to be in high demand this summer, with Saturday’s Paper Talk suggesting the likes of Chelsea, Everton, Chelsea and United are all keen on signing the centre-half.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says “it’s not rocket science” to predict a summer transfer wrangle for Keane.

Keane has been the breakout star of the Clarets’ Premier League season and saw his stock rise again during the international break, when he made an accomplished debut in Germany then helped his country to a clean sheet in a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Burnley know they face a battle to retain the former Manchester United graduate’s services, with the only real question over the identity – and number – of suitors involved.

“It’s not rocket science to work out there’s a few interested. (It’s) the usual chit-chat,” said Dyche ahead of Saturday’s clash with Tottenham.

Everton are sure to be in the conversation, with their manager Ronald Koeman having admitted the 24-year-old was “on our list” back in January.

Dyche may refer to ‘chit-chat’ in the first instance but he does harbour genuine concerns about the way in which some managers court targets through the media.

“The game has changed radically, everyone knows everything, its like an open book now, I’ve never known anything like it,” he said.

“Managers just talk openly about contract situations, who they’re after, what their situation is…I’ve never seen anything like it. If a manager conducted himself like that 10 years ago, he’d be asked, ‘What do you think you’re doing?

“No one seems to do anything about it. You can only hope or presume the powers that be see it and think, ‘That’s not quite right’.

“I don’t do it. But that’s a personal choice, I’m not judging others.”

Dyche may not like publicly naming targets but he was happy to get his own message out to those who covet Keane – Burnley have no need to cash in on their top asset.

Speaking with a clear hint of pride, Dyche explained: “This club is in unbelievable shape. Have you seen the finances? Incredible.

“In my time here there’s only one time, Charlie Austin (in 2013), where we’ve had to sell a player.

“We’ve never had to sell, apart from that one where he was running out of contract and the club needed the money, literally needed the money.

“Since then, we’ve been in good shape.”