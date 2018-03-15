Keane on why ‘schoolboy player’ Pogba has become huge problem

Roy Keane believes Jose Mourinho has a huge problem figuring out how to get the best out of struggling midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France star was one of a number of disappointing performers on Tuesday night as United tumbled out of the Champions League at the hands of Sevilla.

ITV pundit Keane has already claimed United don’t have enough quality in their ranks – and now the former United skipper believes getting the best from record signing Pogba is arguably the manager’s biggest task.

Pogba came off the bench and failed to provide the spark United needed as they crashed out of Europe to Sevilla.

“He’s not the only problem,” Keane said.

“But he is a big problem and if he can’t get in the starting XI you’re in trouble.

“He’s come on and you expect good players to affect the game.

“He came on and done nothing. His reaction to the goal is like a schoolboy. He doesn’t smell danger.

“The reason you’re part of a team is that if one of your mates makes a mistake you cover for them, you make up for it.

“Nobody is helping each other. They are almost playing like individuals and not playing as a team.

“They are not playing like the great Manchester United teams and that was even on an off night, you can grind out a result.

“This team doesn’t seem capable of doing that.”

