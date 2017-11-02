Roy Keane destroys Liverpool with quip over their playing style

Roy Keane has fired another broadside at Liverpool’s style – saying “he would not watch them if they were playing in his back garden”.

The Reds claimed a second 3-0 home win in a matter of days after brushing aside the challenge of Maribor in the Champions League – that success coming after Saturday’s triumph over Huddersfield in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah, Emre Can and Daniel Sturridge all found the net in the second half as Klopp’s men took another step towards the last 16, with the Reds only requiring one win from their last two group games to secure their passage into the knockout stages.

However, their performance was all too much for Keane to stand, and discussing their display on ITV’s Champions League Highlights show, the former Manchester United man blasted: “It’s hard to figure out Liverpool at the moment.

“It’s hard to get excited about them. To me, they are going nowhere fast.

“They’re neat and tidy, but defensively… come the end of the season when the prizes are being given out, Liverpool will be nowhere near them.

“If Liverpool were playing out in my back garden, I wouldn’t watch them. They’re just drifting. Drifting nowhere.”

Liverpool currently sit sixth in the Premier League and head to West Ham this weekend, but Jurgen Klopp has admitted they are set to be without Philippe Coutinho and Gini Wijnaldum.