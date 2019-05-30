Manchester United have already opened talks with Barcelona over a deal to take goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen to Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils are expecting to lose David De Gea this summer, who looks ready to move after failing to extend his contract which now has just 12 months left to run. The Spaniard last month rejected United’s final offer to him, meaning the club will be left with little choice but to sell him off for the best price.

That has left United scrambling the market to try and sign a suitable replacement for a man who was named their Player of the Year in four of the last six seasons and on Wednesday were linked with a surprise move for Mike Maigon.

Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana has also been tipped up as a target.

However, Mundo Deportivo claims it is Cillessen who has emerged as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s No 1 pick to replace De Gea, with the Spanish paper claiming United have opened talks over a €25m swoop for the Dutchman.

Cillessen is looking to move on this summer in search of first-team football having long been in the shadows of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen at the Nou Camp. And with Barcelona ready to let him move on, the former Ajax man was believed to be closing on a switch to Benfica.

However, the 30-year-old is reported to have told the Portuguese giants to wait on his answer amid interest from United and it is now thought a move to Old Trafford is his No 1 priority.

Cillessen can not only pick up a more lucrative deal at Old Trafford, but the keeper knows his first-team prospects will be strong there given De Gea’s imminent exit.

United expect to have a busy summer in the market, with Solskjaer likely to have around £200m to spend to turn United back into a force in the game. Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku also look set to move on, while United continue to be linked with moves for both Jadon Sancho and Matthijs de Ligt.

