Real Madrid will face stiff competition to bring Kees Smit to Estadio Bernabeu, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, while Manchester City are said to be looking at Xabi Alonso as a potential successor to Pep Guardiola, and a Liverpool midfielder has decided to stay at Anfield and turn down a potential move to Los Blancos.

Madrid are keen on signing a new midfielder in 2026. While Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso has the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni at his disposal, the former Liverpool midfielder is keen on bringing in fresh blood who can dominate proceedings in the middle of the park and also pull the strings.

Kees Smit is one of the midfielders that Real Madrid are monitoring, according to Spanish publication AS.

Smit is only 19 years of age, but his impressive performances for AZ Alkmaar have seen him being compared to Barcelona midfielder Pedri.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are also monitoring Smit.

We understand that AZ will demand more than €60million (£52.2m, $70.6m) for Smit, with some in the Netherlands saying that the teenager could cost as much as €75m (£65.3m, $88.3m).

Real Madrid face Kees Smit complications

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now brought an update on Smit’s situation, revealing that the battle to sign him in the summer of 2026 will be “crazy”, while adding that super-agent Jorge Mendes is now working on a deal to move him to a bigger club.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Already since December, Jorge Mendes is working to coordinate the future of Kees Smit.

“Jorge Mendes is on it. Jorge Mendes is working on this deal. There are conversations ongoing.

“I told you that Newcastle wanted to bring the player already in January, prepared to pay big money, but, at the moment, nothing advanced yet on player’s side, as AZ Alkmaar want more than the reported €45-€50million.

“My opinion is that this transfer fee is going to be even more than €60m probably for Kees Smit.

“Get ready because Real Madrid are following the player, because Premier League top clubs are following the player.

“There is going to be a crazy battle for this boy, and the man coordinating this battle is going to be Jorge Mendes, as reported today in the Netherlands, and, for sure, there are talks taking place.

“Again, I expect this deal to happen in the summer transfer window but now, but I expect big clubs to attack on this situation, from Premier League and Real Madrid also, because Kees Smit is one of the most talented midfielders in Europe at this point.

“19 years old, very interesting talent, so one to follow for sure. We will mention here several times here on my channel on YouTube.”

Manchester City eye Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso

Liverpool wanted to appoint Alonso as their manager when Jurgen Klopp stepped down from his role at Anfield.

There have been murmurs that Liverpool are still keen on Alonso, with current manager Arne Slot’s position not entirely safe.

Manchester City are also now said to be looking at the former Madrid midfielder as a possible successor to Pep Guardiola.

Journalist Duncan Castles said on The Transfers Podcast this week: “One of the candidates (for Man City) is Xabi Alonso, who joined Real Madrid in the summer but has struggled to consistently win at the Spanish club to the point where there’s been discussion about whether Madrid might part company with him.

“A point where Madrid have been defending their summer recruitment process, pointing out that they have one of the youngest and most valuable squads ever at present and briefing that Alonso could have made better use of the resources he has.

“He plays Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia later on Thursday evening (Real Madrid won 2-1).

“He’s currently second in La Liga, four points behind Barcelona, seventh in the Champions League, six points off the top, and has suffered a sequence of just two wins in eight matches at one point this season with Madrid.

“There is clearly the potential there for a parting of ways.

“Alonso had a strong reputation before he went to Germany and then turned himself into probably the most desired manager in European football by taking the Bundesliga title off Bayern Munich with an undefeated domestic season, adding the German Cup to that trophy tally.

“He was the preferred choice at Liverpool before Arne Slot, but he ultimately elected to join Real Madrid in the summer.”

Dominik Szoboszlai ‘snubs’ Real Madrid

According to CaughtOffSide, despite interest from Madrid, Dominik Szoboszlai has decided to sign a new contract with Liverpool.

There have been reports in the Hungarian media that Real Madrid and Manchester City are monitoring Szoboszlai.

CaughtOffSide has claimed interest in the Hungary international midfielder from Bayern Munich as well.

However, according to the report, Szoboszlai has ‘reached an agreement in principle’ with Liverpool to sign a new deal.

The headline reads: ‘Exclusive: Liverpool star snubs Real Madrid & Bayern to agree new deal in principle.’