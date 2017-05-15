Keith Hill set for biggest deal in Rochdale history – report

TEAMtalk understands that Rochdale are set to hand a new long-term deal to manager Keith Hill, who was attracting interest from Wigan Athletic.

The Latics are looking for a new boss following the departure of Warren Joyce earlier in the season – an appointment which failed to live up to expectations and ultimately saw them relegated.

Now back in League One the Latics had been tracking Hill, who continues to perform miracles on a small budget at Spotland with Rochdale, who only just missed out on the League One play-offs this season.

Wigan have been keen to talk to Hill, but Rochdale have been quick to move and are hopeful Hill could sign the biggest deal in their history later this week.

TEAMtalk sources suggest Wigan could now make a move for their former boss Uwe Rosler – currently at Fleetwood – but who was expected to be move to Norwich City.

Rosler, 48, managed Wigan between 2013/14 but such has been his success in getting the Cod Army to the League One play-offs this term, Wigan have registered their interest once again.